'Avoid liquor, drugs, spitting': Traders in Srinagar's Lal Chowk launch unique campaign

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Traders in Srinagar's commercial hub of Lal Chowk have put up signboards and standees in front of their establishments to appeal to the tourists visiting Kashmir to refrain from consuming liquor and drugs.

The traders said they welcome tourists with open arms, but urge them not to consume liquor and drugs.

The sign boards put up at several places in Lal Chowk read: "Welcome dear tourists. The Traders Association, Central Lal Chowk invites you to experience the beauty of our heaven on earth! For a memorable and enjoyable trip, we kindly request: Love and cherish your family," "Avoid liquor, drugs, spitting on roads and smoking. Respect our culture and traditions. Stay blessed and enjoy time in our enchanting city," it added.

President of the Traders Association, Bilal Ahmad, said the initiative was launched following frequent incidents of tourists consuming liquor and getting into fights in the area, especially with their families.

"Often, shopkeepers in Lal Chowk have witnessed drunken tourists fighting with their families. Women and children are seen upset, often crying and in shock. As hosts, we welcome all visitors, but we strongly urge them to refrain from consuming liquor to ensure a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere for all," he said.

The association's general secretary, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir, also supported the move, saying it is a shared responsibility of all to maintain the cultural ethos of the city while providing a safe and enjoyable experience for the tourists.

The traders expressed hope their message will promote responsible tourism and encourage visitors to respect the traditions of Kashmir while enjoying their stay in the valley.

The initiative was welcomed by the locals and tourists as well.

"We want tourists to come here and enjoy, but the culture and tradition of this place should also be respected. Drinking alcohol or consuming other intoxicants is harmful for health, so one should refrain from it," a local Faisal Dar said.

A tourist, Sujata, said, "If you are coming with family, roam around and enjoy. What will you get by consuming intoxicants?" "But, if you have come with friends and you want to enjoy a little, then do it sitting in the hotel. It does not look good to do something like this in the open," she added. PTI SSB NB NB