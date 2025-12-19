Avoid loud music while driving in dense fog: Admin in Himachal's Una issues travel advisory

Una (HP), Dec 19 (PTI) As cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh, Una district administration on Friday appealed people to make proper use of fog lights and avoid listening to loud music while driving amid dense fog.

Una Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Jatin Lal, also urged people to take some necessary precautions regarding their health and safety.

"Due to the continuous drop in temperature, the effect of the cold wave and fog may intensify in the coming days. In such a situation, it is imperative to take necessary precautions for safety and protection", he said.

Regarding traffic precautions, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to all drivers to limit their speed.

To avoid accidents during dense fog, he urged vehicle drivers to drive slowly and use of lights properly, he said, adding that drivers must use fog lights during very low visibility.

Maintain sufficient distance between vehicles so that accidents do not occur in case of sudden braking, he said.

Use the painted lines on the road as a guide, avoid using mobile phones or listening to loud music while driving, he said.

The advisory also urged the district residents to stay indoors as much as possible during the cold wave.

When going out, cover your head, ears, hands, feet, and nose and keep yourself informed about weather forecasts from radio, TV, and newspapers, officials said.

Wear multiple layers of woollen clothing to retain body heat. Consume nutritious food and hot beverages to keep the body warm, they said.

Ensure proper ventilation in the room while using heaters, coal stoves, or kerosene. Keep your mouth covered to protect your lungs from the cold, they added.

Avoid performing strenuous physical work in low temperatures as this can increase the risk of a heart attack, they said.

Describing cold-related ailments, the DC said, the numbness in body parts and the appearance of white or yellow patches on the fingers, toes, ears, and nose could be symptoms of frostbite.

Excessive shivering, lethargy, fatigue, impaired memory or slurred speech are signs of hypothermia, he added. PTI COR BPL SHS SHS