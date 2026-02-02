Avoid political discussions on Ajit Pawar's death: Nephew Rohit; BJP ministers also weigh in

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's nephew and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit on Monday appealed to leaders and people to refrain from political discussions over the death of his uncle in an air crash, while BJP ministers urged the Opposition not to politicise the tragedy.

In a statement on X, Rohit Pawar said the grief caused by Ajit Pawar's passing on January 28 was far greater than any political debate currently taking place in the state, and added the time was meant for mourning and reflection.

"His departure has cast a shadow of grief over all of us, and in such an atmosphere, engaging in political discussions is not appropriate," stated the two-time MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district.

If Ajit Pawar were alive, the situation would have been different and political discussions would not have taken place in his presence, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator added.

"As a member of the Pawar family, I humbly request everyone to avoid, at least for now, any statements or discussions that may hurt his thoughts or go against his frank and forthright nature," the Opposition lawmaker stated.

There would be ample opportunity for political discussions in the future, he said, while emphasising "today is not the right time for it." State BJP ministers separately urged Opposition parties not to politicise the tragic death of Ajit Pawar and said a probe into the tragedy was underway and people should wait for its outcome.

Their appeal came in the wake of certain questions raised by Opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, over the death of the NCP president in the jet crash at the Baramati airport in his home district of Pune.

Speaking to reporters here, water resources minister Girish Mahajan said, "The entire state is mourning the death of Ajit Pawar. Why is the Opposition talking about Pawar possessing some files and linking them with his accident? What are they trying to imply? He emphasised that the Opposition should avoid politicising the accidental death of Pawar, who headed the NCP, a constituent of the ruling alliance Mahayuti led by the BJP.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, another BJP minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, pointed out that the black box of the ill-fated plane, has been recovered and details stored in it were being analysed as part of an ongoing probe.

"Once the analysis of the black box details is completed, it will clear the air (on the crash). People will come to know reasons behind the accident," he maintained.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut said in New Delhi Ajit Pawar died just days after his revelation that he had a file on BJP's "scam" and asserted the chain of events was "mysterious".

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed Ajit Pawar had decided to sever ties with the BJP and rejoin his uncle and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

"Ajit Pawar was constantly saying that he has a file of the BJP's scam and he will make a revelation of this. He said this on January 15 and he died in an accident in the next 10 days. This is mysterious. A person like Ajit Pawar sits in an aircraft and there is no other important person in the aircraft, there is no OSD (officer on special duty). There is no maintenance certificate," Raut claimed.

During campaigning for civic body elections, Ajit Pawar had claimed he had a file of BJP's corruption when it was in power in the state between 1995 and 1999 along with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader said Vijay Wadettiwar said doubts have been raised in regard to the air crash and reiterated his demand for an impartial inquiry into the tragedy.

Following Ajit Pawar's death, there has been intense speculation and diverse statements over the possible merger of the ruling NCP and the Opposition NCP (SP). PTI MR ND BNM RSY