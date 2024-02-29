Avoid politics, take corrective measures on Kaleshwaram project, BRS tells Telangana govt

Hyderabad, Feb 29 (PTI) The Congress government in Telangana should immediately take corrective measures with regards to the “defects” in the Medigadda barrage, part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and release water rather than politicising the issue, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he also said the state government is free to take action against anyone if there are lapses in the project.

“This (damage at barrages) may not be the first or the last. The first thing that the government should have done is to take corrective steps. They have been making allegations for the past 75 days over the issue. Elections are over. There is no need to politicise the issue,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao’s comments came a day after state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s remarks that it was extremely foolish and arrogant of BRS leaders to talk about giving a "Chalo Medigadda" call.

Reddy insisted that ideally, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who also held irrigation portfolio, should visit the Kaleshwaram project himself and apologise to Telangana for the alleged lapses in the project.

Opposition BRS had said that they would visit the Kaleshwaram project's Medigadda barrage on March 1 to explain its benefits to the people and "expose" the Congress government's efforts to defame their predecessor.

The ruling Congress and BRS have been engaged in a war of words over the damage to some piers of the Medigadda barrage.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had found in November last year that the Medigadda barrage had been severely compromised, rendering it useless unless it was fully rehabilitated.

Reacting to the challenge by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that Rama Rao should win at least one Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming general elections, the BRS leader said he would accept it if Revanth Reddy resigned from his MLA post and contested the polls. PTI GDK SDP