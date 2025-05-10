Avoid rumours and stay calm: J&K govt to people amid Indo-Pak military conflict

Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Amid an ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir government advised people on Saturday to avoid engaging with or spreading rumours, asserting that the cooperation of the public in maintaining peace and discipline during these times is crucial.

The government appreciates all its citizens for their continued resilience and trust in the face of recent developments, it said.

"Misinformation and unverified claims circulating on social media can cause unnecessary panic. The residents are strongly advised to avoid engaging with or spreading rumours. Trust only credible news channels and government communications for accurate information," the government said in a statement here.

The statement said the government is fully prepared to deal with any kind of exigency and is continuously monitoring the situation.

"All the necessary measures are being taken and the government is fully prepared and equipped to handle any situation and there is no cause for alarm. The general public is requested to stay calm and not panic. Please follow SOPs issued by NDMA and government in this regard," the statement said, referring to the prevailing situation after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure across the border on May 7.

It said the health department has activated its emergency protocols and is fully prepared to handle any medical exigencies.

"The cooperation of the public in maintaining peace and discipline during these times is crucial. Public in general and mediapersons in particular are requested to be responsible in sharing information and follow the guidelines issued by government in this regard," it said, adding that further updates will be shared through official government channels only.

The statement reaffirmed the government's commitment to the safety and security of every citizen.

"Stay vigilant, stay informed, and let's work together to uphold security and stability of our great nation," it said. PTI TAS RC