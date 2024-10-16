Avoid seeking appreciation on social media: CBI director tells officers

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) CBI Director Praveen Sood told new recruits on Wednesday to not seek appreciation on outside platforms like social media.

Addressing a batch of newly inducted sub-inspectors at the investiture ceremony, Sood said the true learning of the officers begins now as they embark on the real work during their deployment for investigation, prosecution etc, which offers enormous opportunities to further sharpen the skills.

The director told the officers to keep learning from the experiences and never feel disheartened by challenges or failures as that would give an opportunity to enhance one's knowledge and expertise.

The CBI offers immense opportunities for "appreciation of good work internally" and told the new officers "not to look for appreciation through outside platforms like social media", a statement from the agency said.

He said the officers must remain insulated from external influences.

Sood also advised officers to maintain a healthy work-life balance without ignoring their families.

The ceremony saw induction of 92 sub-inspectors in the agency.

The CBI director also conferred medals and awards to new recruits.

"Srivathsan V was awarded the DP Kohli Award for Best All-Round SI Trainee and also DCBI Trophy for Indoor Studies. Raj Kiran was awarded Trophy for Cyber Crime Investigation. Vimal Singh Adhikari was selected for the John Lobo Trophy for Best Outdoor and Megha Parashar received the CBI Academy Trophy for Dedication and Exemplary Conduct," a statement from the agency said. PTI ABS MNK MNK