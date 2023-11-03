Avoid unnecessary vulgarity, abusive content: DMCRC to OTT platforms

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The self-regulatory body for OTT platforms on Friday urged its members to avoid unnecessary vulgarity and abusive content as well as sensitise production houses about the same.

Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC) chairperson Justice (retired) Mukul Mudgal said that OTT platforms need to consistently adhere with the self-regulatory framework and stay within its sacrosanct boundaries.

"The council is of the firm view that it is desirable that OTT platforms continue keeping the sensibilities of our diverse society and culture in mind while producing content," Mudgal said.

Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema, Voot, Manorama Max, Sun Nxt, Discovery+, Yupp TV, Nee Stream and Fancode are member OTT platforms of the DMCRC.

"The platforms have the freedom to tell stories the way they wish to, but it should be done after due diligence and with responsibility. This is the essence of content self-regulation," Mudgal said.

He advised member platforms to exercise due restraint and responsibility during content creation, self-introspect to strengthen the framework and overall functioning of OTT platforms, and avoid unnecessary vulgarity and abusive content without justification.

The DMCRC also asked member OTT platforms to conduct frequent meetings with content creators and production houses to sensitise them and ensure that content is in due compliance with the self-regulation framework, including the Code of Ethics.

It also asked OTT platforms to ensure an accessible system to lodge content-related grievances and build access controls to empower consumers in making content choices with complete awareness and knowledge.