Avoid 'unwarranted indulgence' during festive season: Delhi Police chief to personnel

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Delhi Police has asked its nearly 1 lakh personnel to avoid any "unwarranted indulgence" during the festive season that may "taint" the image of the force.

Advertisment

In a circular issued on November 3, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora told the police personnel that it should be their endeavour to bring a good name to the force.

Arora also extended his warm wishes to every member of the Delhi Police family.

"At times, some instances of unwarranted indulgence during the festival session taint that brightness of a professional police force.

Advertisment

"We should endeavour to bring a good name to the Delhi Police by our exemplary conduct," the police chief said.

Diwali and a host of other festivals will be celebrated starting November 12.

On every Diwali night, the police commissioner meets the Delhi Police personnel on duty. In 2022, Arora distributed sweets and celebrated Diwali with the personnel at midnight. PTI ALK DIV DIV