Avoid visiting Urakkuzhi waterfalls near Sabarimala: Forest dept to pilgrims

Sabarimala (Kerala), Dec 9 (PTI) With the annual pilgrimage underway at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, the Kerala Forest Department has urged pilgrims to avoid visiting the Urakkuzhi waterfalls near the hill shrine due to the rising risk of wildlife encounters and frequent accidents.

The advisory was issued by Sannidhanam Special Duty Range Officer Aravind Balakrishnan, who highlighted growing safety concerns in the area.

Pilgrims travelling through the traditional forest route often stop at Urakkuzhi to bathe before reaching sannidhanam (the temple complex), he said in a statement.

Located less than 400 metres from Pandithavalam, the spot has become increasingly hazardous, he added.

Access to the region is also restricted under the Wildlife Protection Act.

According to the officer, accidents involving devotees have become more frequent in recent months.

The danger is compounded by the regular movement of wild elephant herds in the area, he said, adding that devotees have been strongly advised to stay away from the waterfalls, especially during late hours.

The pathway to the falls is steep and slippery, increasing the risk of serious injury if anyone slips, he said.

Reiterating that pilgrim safety is the department's priority, Balakrishnan called for full cooperation and strict adherence to safety instructions.