Avoidable misunderstanding: Sambit Patra on Manipur security forces ‘concealing’ state’s name on bus

Imphal, May 21 (PTI) BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra has said the incident of security forces in Manipur allegedly stopping a government bus with journalists on board and concealing the state’s name on its windshield was an "avoidable misunderstanding", asserting that the “integrity of Manipur is non-negotiable”.

Media organisations of Manipur and political parties had on Tuesday criticised the security forces for the alleged incident at Gwaltabi in Imphal East district, as journalists were being taken to cover the 5th state-level tourism festival of ‘Shirui Lily’.

The security personnel had stopped the bus at Gwaltabi check post, around 25 km from Imphal, and allegedly forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staff to conceal the state’s name written on the top of the vehicle’s windshield with a piece of white paper.

Patra, in a video message on X on Tuesday night said: "I would like to congratulate the state of Manipur for conducting the Shirui Lily festival after two years... Since May 17 to May 20, about three to four Manipur state transport buses carrying about 2,000 people have travelled to Ukhrul, where the Shirui Lily festival is being conducted.

“Today (Tuesday), an unfortunate incident has happened, I believe, because of avoidable misunderstanding. I firmly like to reiterate that as far as the integrity of Manipur is concerned, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah... has maintained (it) is something which is non-negotiable. It’s something which we always stand for.” The BJP leader also said that after two years, some sort of festivity has returned to Manipur, which is “something to be celebrated and not to be conspired".

“Anyone who feels this is a conspiracy, I on behalf of BJP, would like to assure that this is not a conspiracy and have faith on us," Patra said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, former chief minister N Biren Singh said those behind the “irresponsible action” should be punished.

"What is this that the state’s name cannot be written in Manipur. Whoever is behind such irresponsible actions should be punished. First, know Manipur. I stand with the journalist fraternity and the people of Manipur," he said on X.

Media organisations in Manipur also said because of the "harassment" caused to journalists, they will observe a ‘pen down strike’ on Wednesday and boycott all news and information related to the state government.

In a memorandum to the governor, they sought immediate action against those responsible for “causing harassment” to journalists who went to cover the ‘Shirui Lily’ festival.

“The vehicle cleared at least three checkpoints after routine security checks. However, upon reaching Gwaltabi, personnel from the 4 Mahar Regiment instructed the team to hide the phrase ‘Manipur State Transport’ printed on the front of the bus.

"The instruction raised concern and confusion among the media professionals, who questioned the logic behind hiding a state's name while operating within the state," the memorandum submitted by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union and Editors Guild Manipur said.