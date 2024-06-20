Awadhesh Narayan Singh to be Acting Chairman of Bihar legislative council

Patna, Jun 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh was on Thursday appointed as Acting Chairman of the legislative council in Bihar.

According to a notification issued by the Vidhan Parishad secretariat, the appointment, which follows the resignation of Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur, has been approved by Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Thakur, a senior JD(U) leader who recently won the Lok Sabha poll from Sitamarhi, gave up his membership of the state legislative council last week.

Singh, a multiple-term MLC and a former minister, had been the Chairman of the Upper House from 2012 to 2017 and became the Acting Chairman in 2020, holding the post till Thakur got elected in 2022. PTI NAC RBT