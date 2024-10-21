Awaiting details of India's agreement with China on patrolling: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said he was awaiting details regarding the patrolling agreement India and China had arrived at and hoped that while restoring India's rights, it does not allow the PLA access to areas where it was not patrolling earlier.

In a post on 'X', he said: "We await the details about the details of the arrangement that has been agreed upon with China. The foreign secretary’s language was cryptic." "We also need to know the terms of disengagement in the border areas. This should not be a repeat of what we witnessed in Doklam after 2017 where the PLA gained permanent presence in the area. Unless full details are made available, it is hard to be certain of the outcome," the Hyderabad MP said.

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff that paves the way for a likely meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia this week.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, at a media briefing on Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS summit, said the agreement was firmed up following negotiations by the two sides over the last several weeks and that it will lead to a resolution of the issues that had arisen in 2020.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Indian and Chinese soldiers will be able to resume patrolling in the way they had been doing before the border face-off began and the disengagement process with China has been completed. PTI SJR SJR KH