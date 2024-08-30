Awami League leader, whose body was found in Meghalaya, throttled to death: Official

Shillong, Aug 30 (PTI) The post-mortem examination conducted on Bangladesh's Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, whose body was found in Meghalaya earlier this week, revealed that he was "throttled to death", an official said here on Friday.

There were also injury marks on the head, he said. The decomposed body of Panna was discovered by local people from a betelnut plantation at Dona Bhoi village in East Jaintia Hills district, about 1.5 km from the Bangladesh border, on August 26. The Awami League leader was identified through his passport.

The Awami League was headed by Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister and fled to India on August 5 in the wake of the massive student protests across the country.

"According to the post-mortem examination report, Panna died of asphyxia. His windpipe was throttled. The Forensic Science Laboratory report will shed more light on this matter," a senior government officer told PTI, requesting anonymity.

The autopsy was conducted at Khliehriat Civil Hospital in East Jaintia Hills district.

The official said, "There were lacerated wounds on the body - on the lower right part of the orbital region and bruises on the forehead. These marks indicated he had struggled just before dying." Another official said the government is waiting for Panna's family members to approach through the proper diplomatic channel so that the body can be handed over to them.

Panna was a former general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and a prominent member of the Awami League from Pirojpur district in the neighbouring country. He had been on the run following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, sources said.

Initial reports suggested that Panna might have suffered a cardiac arrest while trying to cross the border.

However, there are conflicting accounts that say he might have been involved in a shooting incident with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police said.