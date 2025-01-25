Awards like Padma Vibhushan 'wake up' artistes anew to their own excellence: L Subramaniam

Bengaluru, Jan 25 (PTI) Many a time, a government award like Padma Award nudge artistes to "wake up" to their own excellence, which they might have forgotten in the hustle and bustle of life, said violin maestro L Subramaniam, one of the seven Padma Vibhushan awardees announced on Saturday.

Advertisment

"They now can pause and reflect, 'oh, we must have done something extraordinary to get this award'," said Subramaniam to PTI.

Subramaniam said he received his first Padma award when Russia was still the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and R Venkataraman was the president.

"Many years have passed, yes. But I am extremely happy to get one of the highest civilian awards of the country again. It will help me stay the course towards excellence," he added.

Advertisment

He said his daughter, musician Bindu Subramaniam, who is travelling in Dubai was the one who called him and told him about the award.

"And I immediately called my wife Kavita (Krishnamurthy) who is in London at the moment, to sing in a concert there. We are all happy to receive this honour," said Subramaniam.

From Karnataka, legendary Kannada actor Anant Nag will be receiving Padma Bhushan. Journalist and former chairperson of Prasar Bharati, A Surya Prakash will also be getting Padma Bhusan.

Advertisment

Six persons, including three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej will be getting Padma Shri from Karnataka. One among them, 81-year-old Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar, a renowned Gondhali folk singer from Bagalkot, who is considered as 'Gondhali ke Ghumantu Guru' was thrust in national limelight when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' in February 2024.

Other winners include 70-year-old veteran oncologist from Kalaburagi, Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshamane, who has dedicated over four decades to the advancement of cancer care and awareness.

Ninety six years old Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, fondly called the 'Grandmother of Gombeyaata,' has spent her life promoting traditional shadow puppetry of Karnataka, Togalu Gombeyaata.

Advertisment

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah made a special mention of her in his official 'X' handle.

"It is a matter of great pride for the entire state that Bhimavva Doddballappa Shillekyathara, a renowned artist of Togalugombe art from Koppal district, has been selected for the Padma Shri award for 2025," Siddaramaiah posted soon after the award was announced.

"In today's modern era, where rural arts and folk cultures are fading into history, her dedication to preserving and promoting the art has been an inspiration for future generations, ensuring that these traditions remain alive in the hearts of people," he wrote.

Advertisment

Kannada filmmaker Hassan Raghu is among the six who will be getting Padma Shri Awards. PTI JR SA