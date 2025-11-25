AWARE app should be made available to people: Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Nov 25 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to make the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre app available to people, which collates data pertaining to 42 different parameters.

Reviewing the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) and civic services at the Secretariat, the chief minister underscored that information from all the departments should be made available in a data lake and bandwidth connectivity should be improved in remote areas also.

"CM Naidu directed officials to make available the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) app consisting of information of 42 different wings to people," said an official release late on Monday.

Calling for the improvement of civic services, the CM observed that awareness should be brought among people on these services being provided by the state government.

He said development works should be taken up both in urban and rural areas as per the wish of people, noting that MLAs should tour their respective constituencies to launch works as per the demands of people.

However, Naidu advised officials not to launch developmental works without the prior approval of gram sabhas, adding that priority should be given to win the confidence of people by rendering civic services in a transparent manner, among other directives.

According to the TDP supremo, a workshop will be conducted in December with MPs and MLAs on good governance.

