Aware of Manipur people’s pain due to violence; govt committed to strengthen harmony: Murmu

Imphal, Dec 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she is aware of the Manipur people’s pain because of the ethnic violence, and assured them that the government is committed to strengthen harmony and ensure security.

Describing the state as a land of resilience and courage, Murmu said that the Manipur people have enriched the nation by contributing immensely to the diverse fields of sports, defence, art and culture, and public service.

This is Murmu's first trip to the strife-torn state after becoming the President of India.

Addressing a gathering at a civic reception programme, she said, "I am aware of the pain that the people of Manipur have gone through following the unfortunate violence. I want to assure you that taking care of their concerns is the highest priority for us.” At least 260 people were killed and thousands homeless in clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023. The state is now under President’s Rule.

“My government stands by every affected family. The Indian government remains fully committed to strengthening harmony, ensuring security, and supporting Manipur in its journey towards stability and prosperity,” the President said.

Murmu said she inaugurated a number of projects that will improve the quality of life of the people of Manipur.

Earlier, the President laid foundation stones for 14 projects valued at Rs 1,180 crore and inaugurated 12 projects worth Rs 207 crore.

These projects -- in diverse areas of tribal development, agriculture, electricity, drinking water, education and sports -- reflect the government’s commitment to building a modern and inclusive Manipur, she said.

“The foundation stones that were laid today cover a wide range including tourism, electricity, drinking water, security, administration and sports. These projects will generate employment, improve infrastructure and accelerate economic activity,” said the President.

"Over the past several years, many initiatives taken by the government of India for connectivity, health, infrastructure, education and rural development have brought tangible improvements to people's lives" she said.

Murmu said that the government will ensure that the fruits of development will reach each and every corner of the state. PTI COR NN