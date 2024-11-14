Awareness campaign on prevention of child sexual abuse launched in Thane

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) The authorities in Thane city have launched a campaign to educate citizens about the prevention of sexual abuse of children, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

As part of the drive, messages and posters batting for children’s safety were installed on about 600 buses run by the Thane Municipal Transport.

Efforts are also being made to raise awareness of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

“We are building a community where every child is protected and abusers know they will face serious legal consequences if they violate these protections,” said Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare.

Advertisment

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao underscored the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding children.

“Our goal is to make Thane a city where all children feel safe, and citizens are informed of the resources available for child protection,” he said. PTI COR NR