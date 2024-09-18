Awareness drive underway in schools for conservation of Arunachal's state animal Hoolock Gibbon

Itanagar, Sep 18 (PTI) An awareness drive is underway in schools adjoining Namdapha Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district for the conservation of the endangered Hoolock Gibbon, the state animal, officials said on Wednesday.

The drive, launched on August 22 by 'Aaranyak', a scientific and industrial research organisation, in collaboration with Namdapha Tiger Reserve Authority and Arcus Foundation, has so far covered around 17 schools in Miao subdivision of the district, they said.

The programme targets students from fringe areas of the tiger reserve, with the aim of creating a community of motivated students who can contribute to future Hoolock Gibbon conservation efforts, the officials said.

The sessions during the events included lectures, documentary video screenings, photographs, interactive discussions, and distribution of books, posters and stickers, they said.

Namdapha Tiger Reserve Director V K Jawal expressed gratitude to 'Aaranyak' for organising the awareness drive, which he said, serves the greater purpose of conservation of Hoolock Gibbon.

He said Hoolock Gibbon is the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh and it is every resident's responsibility to protect and conserve this endangered species.

Senior primatologist from 'Aaranyak' and head of its Primate Research and Conservation Division, Dr Dilip Chetry said that Hoolock Gibbon is restricted to areas south of the Brahmaputra-Dibang River system.

The Namdapha Tiger Reserve, spanning 2,220 sq km, is a crucial habitat for Hoolock Gibbons, he said.

Chetry said that loss of habitat and hunting are the major threats to the Hoolock Gibbon across its distribution range.

He said that the educational programme would boost efforts to conserve not only Hoolock Gibbon but also the overall biodiversity of Namdapha Tiger Reserve and adjoining areas.

He said the drive would continue and cover most of Changlang district in the near future.

Earlier, Mithun was the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh but it was changed to Hoolock Gibbon recently. PTI UPL ACD