Awareness, early detection key to battling brain tumours: Experts

New Delhi, Jun 8(PTI) On the Brain Tumour Day, experts emphasised that awareness and early detection is crucial in the treatment of brain tumours.

Early intervention not only increases the chances of successful treatment but also helps patients maintain a better quality of life, they said.

The GLOBOCAN 2020 data estimates 2,51,329 deaths due to brain and central nervous system tumours in India, Dr Manish Vaish, senior director of neurosurgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said.

Dr Vaish said brain tumours can be sneaky and early signs often feel like everyday issues one might brush off. New or worsening headaches, especially those worse in the morning and accompanied by nausea, could be a red flag, he said.

"Difficulty in concentrating, struggling to speak clearly or not understanding others might signal a problem. Watch for personality changes, weakness on one side of the body, or blurry vision.

"Even slight dizziness or balance issues shouldn't be ignored. If you experience any of these symptoms persistently, don't hesitate to see a doctor," he said.

Early detection of a brain tumour is crucial for a better chance of successful treatment.

"Remember, a little awareness can make a big difference," he said.

Dr Yashpal Singh Bundela, senior consultant at Sushrut Brain and Spine, New Delhi, stated that a brain tumour diagnosis can be scary, but early detection is key to a brighter future. The sooner one identifies the tumour, more treatment options become available, he added.

He said with early diagnosis, surgery can be more precise and can minimise side effects. Additionally, radiation and medication are often more effective when the tumour is smaller. While treatment can cause fatigue, weakness or thinking changes, rehabilitation and support groups are there to help a patient manage them, he said.

"You might need to adjust to your daily routine or work, but open communication with the loved ones and employers can ease the process. Remember, many people thrive after an early brain tumour diagnosis. By focusing on healthy habits, emotional well-being and staying connected, you can continue to live a fulfilling life," Dr Bundela said.

Brain Tumour Day serves as a critical reminder of the importance of awareness, early detection and support for those affected by brain tumour.

"By educating ourselves about the symptoms and seeking timely medical advice, we can improve outcomes and offer hope to many," Dr Vaish said.

"Let us use this day to advocate for better healthcare access, support research initiatives and extend our solidarity to those battling brain tumours. Together, we can make a significant difference in the fight against this devastating disease," he said. PTI PLB KSS KSS