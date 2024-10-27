Awareness key in dealing with 'digital arrests': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged the issue of fraudsters targeting people with the cyber crime of "digital arrests" and urged people to adopt the mantra of "stop, think and take action" when faced with such a scam, asserting that these steps will provide digital security to them.

Advertisment

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, he said probe agencies are working with states to deal with the issue but added that awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this crime.

The prime minister also highlighted that the country has decided to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, noting that while Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations will begin from October 31, Munda's will start from November 15.

Modi also informed that with Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 coinciding with the festival of Deepawali, the 'Run For Unity' event this year will be held on October 29.

Advertisment

He said both these great souls -- Munda and Patel -- faced different challenges but their vision was the same, one that of 'unity of the country'.

"If you ask me what the most memorable moments of my life have been, I remember many incidents, but there is one moment which is very special. That moment was when on the 15th of November last year, I had gone to Ulihatu village in Jharkhand, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary. This visit had a great impact on me," he said.

Modi said that he is the first prime minister of the country who has had the privilege of bowing his head in this holy land." At that moment, I not only felt the power of the freedom struggle, but also got an opportunity to connect with the strength of this land," he said.

Advertisment

Although the government has decided to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of these great personalities at the national level, it is people's participation that will infuse life into this campaign, he said.

"I would urge all of you to become a part of this campaign. Share your thoughts and work related to the Iron Man of India Sardar Patel with the #Sardar150 and the inspirations of Dharti-Aaba Birsa Munda with the #BirsaMunda150, thus showcasing this festival to the world," Modi said.

During his broadcast, he also shared a conversation between a victim and a fraudster to highlight the cyber crime of digital arrest.

Advertisment

"The fraudsters of digital arrest phone calls, at times, impersonate as police, CBI, Narcotics; at times RBI... using such various labels, they converse as fake officers with a lot of confidence. Many listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' have wished that we must discuss that," he said.

"Let me tell you how these fraud gangs work. What is this dangerous game? It is very important for you to understand this," Modi said.

Explaining the modus operandi of such fraudsters, he said they collect personal information as their first move and then in their second move create an atmosphere of fear.

Advertisment

"'You went to Goa last month, didn't you? Your daughter studies in Delhi, right'? They collect so much information about you that you will be surprised. The second move - create an atmosphere of fear... uniform, government office set-up, legal sections. They will scare you so much on the phone. In the midst of the conversation you will not be able to even think," Modi said.

He said the third move of such fraudsters is the pressure of time.

"'You have to decide now or else you will be arrested' - these people create so much psychological pressure on the victim that one gets scared. People from every class and age group fall victim to digital arrest," he said.

Advertisment

Modi also pointed out that people have lost lakhs of rupees earned through their hard work, out of sheer fear.

"Whenever you receive such a call, don't be scared. You should be aware that no investigative agency inquires like this through a phone call or a video call. I am enumerating the three steps to digital security. These three steps are - 'stop ' think ' take action'," he said.

"As soon as you get a call, stop... - don't panic, stay calm, don't take any hasty steps, don't give away your personal information to anyone; if possible take a screenshot and record it for sure. The first step was 'stop' and the second step was 'think'. No government agency threatens you on the phone like this, neither inquires nor demands money on a video call like this," he said.

Advertisment

The third step is 'take action', Modi said and urged victims to dial the national cyber helpline 1930 and report such incidents on cybercrime.gov.in.

He also urged people to inform family and police, and preserve evidence by recording the fraud call.

"'Stop', then 'think', and then 'take action', these three steps will become the protector of your digital security," Modi said.

He reiterated that there is no system like digital arrest in the law and this is just a fraud, deceit and a lie.

The gang of criminals and those who are doing this are enemies of society, Modi said.

To deal with the fraud that is going on in the name of digital arrest, all probe agencies are working together with the state governments, he said, adding that for synchronization among these agencies, a National Cyber Co-ordination Centre has been set up.

"Thousands of such fraudulent video calling IDs have been blocked by the agencies. Lakhs of SIM cards, mobile phones and bank accounts have also been blocked. Agencies are doing their job, but for protection from scams in the name of digital arrest, it is very important that everyone is aware, every citizen is aware," he said.

Those who are victims of this kind of cyber fraud should let as many people as possible know about it, Modi said and urged people to use the hashtag 'SafeDigitalIndia' for spreading awareness.

He also urged schools and colleges to involve students in the campaign against cyber scams.

"We can fight this challenge only with the collective efforts of society," Modi said.