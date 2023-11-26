Awareness march held to mark Samvidhan Diwas in Latur

Latur, Nov 26 (PTI) The administration organised a march to spread awareness about the Constitution to mark Samvidhan Din in Maharashtra’s Latur city on Sunday.

Regional deputy commissioner of the social welfare department Avinash Devsatwar flagged off the march from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajik Nyay Bhavan.

Officials, employees and students participated in the rally in large numbers.

Dignitaries offered floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and collectively read out the preamble of the Constitution. PTI COR ARU