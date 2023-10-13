Awareness necessary to deal with natural disasters, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) Awareness is necessary to effectively deal with natural disasters, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday as he thanked people for generously donating for relief efforts in the disaster-affected state.

Sukhu on Friday flagged off the Citizen Solidarity March organised by the State Disaster Management Authority on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction from his official residence, according to a statement.

"We should be ready to face any kind of calamity, including earthquakes, in the near future," the chief minister said and added that the people of Himachal Pradesh stood firm and faced the recent disaster.

Sukhu informed that about Rs 222 crore was received in the state's disaster relief fund set up to help the affected people.

He appreciated the initiatives of children who donated from their piggy banks and also expressed gratitude to government employees, pensioners, MLAs and every section of society for their contributions to the fund.

"I have never seen such a calamity in Himachal Pradesh in which so much damage has been caused," Sukhu said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 305 people were killed in rain-related incidents during the monsoon season and Himachal Pradesh suffered losses of Rs 9,713 crore.

While the estimates are still pouring in, Sukhu said the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore. The Himachal Pradesh government recently announced a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore for the affected people.

Sukhu said funds for the special relief package were allocated from the state's own resources. Under the package, the compensation for completely damaged houses has been increased from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7.00 lakh. PTI COR BPL SZM