Awareness, people's efforts needed to eliminate social evils 'love jihad' and drugs: MP minister

Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday said 'love jihad' and drug abuse are social evils that can be eliminated only through widespread awareness in society and united efforts of people.

The state Cooperation, Sports & Youth Welfare Minister declared that free legal assistance would be provided to families affected by 'love jihad' so that they can seek justice.

"Protecting Hindu sisters and daughters from conspiracies like 'love jihad' and keeping youth away from the dangers of drugs is not just a social responsibility, but also our duty and moral obligation," he insisted.

The BJP minister was speaking after inaugurating 'Narela Rakshabandhan Mahotsav'.

On the first day of the two-day festival, organised in Sarang's assembly constituency of Narela in Bhopal district, 24,211 girls/women tied 'rakhis' to the BJP minister. They also tied rakhis themed on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

The term ‘love jihad’ is used by right-wing organisations to claim that Muslim men lure women of other religions into love traps to convert them to Islam.

Sarang urged youth to stay away from drugs, saying addiction not only destroys an individual but also their families and society. PTI MAS RSY