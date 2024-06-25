Awareness programmes to be held on three new criminal laws: Haryana Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Tuesday announced that comprehensive awareness programmes will be conducted across all 378 police stations and prisons in the state on July 1 to educate the public about the three new criminal laws.

Prasad said this during a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla through video conferencing, said an official statement here.

The meeting reviewed the state's readiness for the nationwide implementation of the new criminal laws starting from July 1.

The laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Earlier this month, Prasad had said the state government is fully prepared to implement the three new criminal laws in the state from July 1.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023 were notified on December 25, 2023. They will come into effect on July 1.

The chief secretary expressed pride in Haryana's role in this significant reform of the criminal justice system and highlighted the steps taken for the smooth rollout of these laws.

Approximately 40,000 police personnel, including Investigating Officers (IOs), have been trained at various state training centers.

Furthermore, 300 judicial officers from Haryana have received training on the new criminal laws at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy here, he said.

Recently, an online training programme was conducted for the IAS and HCS officers by the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurugram, aimed at familiarizing the officers with the intricacies of the new laws. Similar programmes will also be conducted at the divisional level in offline mode, he added.

Prasad emphasized that all jails in the state are equipped with adequate technical infrastructure, including around 300 desktops.

In preparation for the virtual court proceedings, 149 video conferencing systems have already been installed across the jails and court complexes, with an additional 178 systems set to be procured.

He said that all jail superintendents in the state have been instructed to launch a special awareness drive targeting prisoners, their relatives/visitors, and jail staff regarding the new criminal laws.

Pocket booklets outlining the new sections and procedures under these laws have been printed for distribution among the field staff, he added.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP Prisons Mohd. Akil and other senior officers from Haryana's Home, Prisons and Law and Legislative departments.