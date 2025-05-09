Awareness rallies to be held for bamboo plantation in Palghar district

Palghar, May 9 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district has announced awareness rallies to educate and mobilise farmers on the importance of bamboo plantation, an official said on Friday.

The initiative is part of the state government's ambitious target to plant one crore bamboo trees across the Thane and Palghar districts.

District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said the rallies, which will be held from May 15 to May 18, will create awareness among villagers about the ecological and economic benefits of bamboo cultivation.

"This is a vital initiative, not just for the environment, but also for enhancing the livelihoods of our rural and tribal populations," she said.

Taluka agricultural officers and range forest officials, Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM), social forestry divisions, Gram Rojgar Sevaks, and other programme officials have been directed to participate actively in the initiative.

Approximately 9,000 farmers across Palghar will take part in planting bamboo, and rallies will be organised at strategic locations across the district. PTI COR ARU