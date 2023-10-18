Awareness should be created in society about hearing loss among children: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 18 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said awareness should be created in society about the incidence of hearing loss in children.

He was speaking at a deafness awareness programme organised by a private hospital here.

Children do not belong only to their parents but they are society's future, and hence society should have comprehensive information and awareness about the issue of deafness or hearing impairment in children, Bhagwat said.

The Sangh too will help in this mission, he added.

Reasons behind deafness in children should be researched, Bhagwat further said.

During the programme, Dr Milind Kirtane, an ENT specialist, said the GST on devices related to cochlear implants (which can improve hearing) makes them very expensive and Bhagwat should ask the government to look into the issue.

The RSS chief replied that he will speak to an appropriate person though he can not say whether it will be useful as the government has its own rules and structures for taking decisions. PTI CLS KRK