Awareness workshop for fish farmers on drone applications on 8 Nov

Kochi, Nov 5 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian will inaugurate an awareness workshop and drone demonstration for fishermen and fish farmers at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on November 8.

Advertisment

From the early detection of algal blooms to precise feed broadcasting in mariculture and rescue operations during emergencies, drone technology is expected to revolutionise India's marine fisheries sector, according to CMFRI.

A joint effort of the Union Ministry of Fisheries, National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and ICAR-CMFRI is on to promote and popularise drone applications in the country's marine fisheries. This initiative aims to significantly enhance the efficiency of fisheries management, sea cage farming, disaster management and ecosystem conservation, a CMFRI statement said here on Tuesday.

The awareness programme is to showcase the prospects of drone applications for various purposes, including aquaculture input dispensing, live fish transportation, rescue operation, water sampling, underwater imaging, water body monitoring and mapping, and marine mammal stock assessment among others, it said.

Advertisment

Referring to the prospects of drone applications, CMFRI Director Grinson George said the technology will significantly enhance efficiency, reduce labour costs, and minimise environmental impact.

It could be used in cage fish farming operations both in coastal and offshore waters for monitoring fish health, assessing water quality parameters, and optimising feed distribution, he said.

"Drones can also aid in early detection of algal blooms and other environmental threats to the farming", he said, adding that the technology could be used for monitoring paddy seedlings in Pokkali farms.

Advertisment

Another significant benefit of this technology is enabling fish farmers to get reasonable market prices for their high-value, cage-farmed fish, the director said.

Drones can efficiently transport live fish from remote aquaculture sites to markets according to requirements, ensuring freshness and reducing transportation time, George said.

Application of drones would also be helpful to improve marine mammal stock assessment, easy surveillance of their interaction, including their strandings. This technology could be used for deploying life jackets for rescue operations during emergency situations.

Advertisment

In addition, research works on water quality assessment of the Vembanad Lake will be benefitted by this innovative technology, the CMFRI Director added.

Marine scientists are hopeful that using drones would help locate pelagic fish shoals, optimising fishing efforts and reducing fuel consumption. The event will be attended by senior officials from the Union Fisheries Ministry, NFDB and State Fisheries Department, the statement said. PTI LGK KH