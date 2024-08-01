Awhad slams Sambhaji Chhatrapati over Vishalgad fort violence

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Thursday attacked former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati over the violence at Vishalgad fort in Kolhapur last month during demolition of encroachments there.

Talking to reporters, Awhad also said Kolhapur MP Shahu Chhatrapati, father of Sambhaji Chhatrapati, was not happy with the violence.

"If Sambhaji Chhatrapati is a descendant by birth, I am the descendant by ideology," Awhad said.

The violence broke out on July 14 after members of right wing outfits, led by Sambhaji Chhatrapati, were stopped at the base of the fort for violating prohibitory orders.

The opposition has claimed the anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad fort was aimed at one community.

Speaking about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's claim that he went to meet the BJP's central leadership in Delhi in disguise, Awhad said," You are after power to such an extent that you feel the need to change your appearance and name. This is mockery of national security." Attacking the BJP over recent statements against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the NCP (SP) said the country and its soil was the caste of the Lok Sabha leader of opposition. PTI MR BNM