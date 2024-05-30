Awhad tears poster with Ambedkar pic: BJP hits out over minister Bhujbal's remarks

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) The ruling alliance in Maharashtra on Thursday spoke in different voices in connection with Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad tearing a poster with a picture of Babasaheb Ambedkar during a protest.

Awhad had taken part in a protest at Mahad in Raigad district against the state government's alleged plans to introduce some verses from the Manusmriti in the school curriculum. The ancient text supported the caste system and denigrated women, he had said earlier, asking people to oppose the decision.

A controversy erupted after videos of that protest showed Awhad tearing up a stack of posters which also had Ambedkar's picture on them.

While the BJP held protests across Maharashtra against Awhad, state minister and leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters in Nashik that the MLA had torn the poster by mistake and he should be forgiven.

"Awhad's intention was good to go to Mahad. He tore the poster of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar unintentionally and mistakenly. Others also followed him. However, he has tendered an apology in this matter. Therefore, his feelings should be understood," Bhujbal said.

Criticizing him just because he is an opponent is not right, Bhujbal said, adding he too was opposed to the Manusmriti being included in the school curriculum.

"Those who oppose the Manusmriti and its contents should not get diverted to any other topic. Manusmriti cannot be included in the school text," Bhujbal asserted.

Hitting back, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said, "It is unfortunate that Bhujbal who boasts about his secular thoughts is sympathising with a person who has torn the poster of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Bhujbal's stand is inappropriate and I do not know with what wisdom he is making such a statement." "Our leader (deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis) has already made it clear no part of the Manusmriti is going to be included in the state curriculum. Despite this, Awhad held a protest on the matter," Darekar said.

Meanwhile, Awhad's MLA colleague Rohit Pawar said the BJP was holding protests to divert people's attention from the Porsche car crash case in Pune.

"Jitendra Awhad has immediately tendered his apology for an inadvertent mistake during the protest. However, the BJP is deliberately holding a state-wide agitation against him to divert people's attention from the defame it is getting from the Pune Porsche car accident," said Pawar on social media platform X.

"Since when did the BJP develop so much affection for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar? If the BJP honestly loves and respects him, will it have the courage to burn the copies of Manusmriti openly?" asked the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA.

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after a Porsche allegedly being driven by a drunk minor rammed into their two wheeler.