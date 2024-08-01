Awhad's SUV attacked over his remarks against Sambhaji Chhatrapati; 6 booked

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad's car was attacked on Thursday by some people allegedly over his remarks against former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati.

The attack, by three to four persons, who hit the rear part of the MLA's SUV with sticks and also pelted a stone, took place early evening on P D'Mello Road in south Mumbai when he was about to take the Eastern Freeway from CSMT area to proceed to Thane, police said.

The attackers also raised slogans in support of Sambhaji Chhatrapati and then fled.

A case was registered against six persons on charges of attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint in connection with the attack on the complaint of an NCP (SP) spokesperson, the Dongri police station official said.

As per the FIR, Swaraj Sanghatana functionary Ankush Kadam and five to six supporters attacked Awhad's SUV in an attempt to kill him, the official said.

As Swaraj Sanghatana secretary Dhananjay Jadhav took responsibility for the attack, the complainant said action should be taken against him and four others as well, the official added.

"We have booked Kadam, Jadhav and four others. Further probe into the incident is underway," he said.

In the evening, some NCP (SP) activists were detained for blocking the Eastern Express Highway in Thane in protest against the attack on Awhad. Among those detained were NCP (SP) city unit chief Suhas Desai.

The road block was lifted soon after, the Thane police official said.

Earlier, Awhad attacked former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati over the violence at Vishalgad fort in Kolhapur last month during demolition of encroachments there.

Talking to reporters, Awhad also said Kolhapur MP Shahu Chhatrapati, father of Sambhaji Chhatrapati, was not happy with the violence.

"If Sambhaji Chhatrapati is a descendant by birth, I am the descendant by ideology," Awhad said.

The violence broke out on July 14 after members of right wing outfits, led by Sambhaji Chhatrapati, were stopped at the base of the fort for violating prohibitory orders.

The opposition has claimed the anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad fort was aimed at one community.

Speaking about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's claim that he went to meet the BJP's central leadership in Delhi in disguise, Awhad said," You are after power to such an extent that you feel the need to change your appearance and name. This is mockery of national security." Attacking the BJP over recent statements against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the NCP (SP) said the country and its soil was the caste of the Lok Sabha leader of opposition.