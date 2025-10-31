Axing to continue till terror ecosystem wiped out of governance: Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the termination of government employees involved in terror activities would continue till the terror ecosystem is completely wiped out of the governance system.

Speaking at a function to mark the foundation day of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre here, the L-G said, "This process will continue till we completely wipe out the terror ecosystem from the governance system." A day earlier, Sinha had ordered the termination of two government teachers from service for their alleged terror links.

The dismissals were carried out by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution, which allows for termination without a full inquiry. It can only be challenged in the high court.

The L-G asked people to stand united against the elements trying to disrupt development.

"Attempts are being made to stall the pace of development. People must be united to see that the development process continues unabated," he said.

Sinha called upon the public representatives and government officials to discharge their shared duties to ensure peace and harmony and to maintain the momentum of Jammu and Kashmir's remarkable growth journey.

"Since 2019, the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir are linked to the aspirations of the country. We must work with dedication to transform our unity into widespread prosperity. This path will be guided by the vision of four Ps: Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First," the L-G said.

He said that on October 31, 2019, an aspirational Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was born and people's dream of peace and progress was fulfilled within a short span of time.

Historic milestones were achieved in infrastructure and other sectors. All forms of discrimination were eliminated and social justice and equality were established, Sinha said.

Earlier, the L-G administered the Unity pledge to participants and flagged off a 'Run for Unity' event to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister and first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dreams of Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mukherjee are being fulfilled through the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He called for unity with the singular objective of inclusive development.

"We must follow the vision and ideals of Sardar Patel and work as a unified force for the shared goal of Aatm-Nirbhar Jammu and Kashmir and Viksit Bharat. We have made history in terms of the all-round development and need to continue this journey as an unbreakable entity," Sinha said. PTI SSB RUK RUK