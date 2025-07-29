Axis Bank, Antara Hospital to set up mental health institute in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) Axis Bank on Tuesday announced its partnership with Antara Psychiatric Hospital to establish a mental health education facility, which is expected to be among the first of its kind in eastern India.

The institute will offer accredited academic programmes in psychiatry, psychology, nursing, social work, and counselling, and aims to address a critical gap in the mental healthcare workforce.

"Axis Bank-Antara Institute of Health Sciences will be one of the first and largest facilities in Eastern India focused exclusively on mental health. In May 2025, Antara became the first hospital in West Bengal, accredited for the DNB (Psychiatry) programme by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

"The institute aims to launch its academic programmes in phases from 2026 onwards and enrol 200 students annually by 2028," a statement said.

Axis Bank's Group Executive & Head (wholesale bank coverage and sustainability) Vijay Mulbagal said this programme is a testament to its commitment to inclusive growth, where mental wellness becomes a shared priority for a resilient and compassionate India.

Dr Matthew P. John, Honorary General Secretary of Antara, said this partnership marks a transformative moment for mental health education in India.

"It addresses a long-standing gap in the healthcare ecosystem necessary for a resilient society," he added. PTI BSM BDC