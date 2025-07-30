Axis of Pak, China and US a real threat to India: SP's Ram Gopal Yadav in RS

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Citing US President Donald Trump's recent remarks, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday said the "axis of Pakistan, China and America" is a "real threat" to India.

Yadav made the remarks during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha.

The whole world knows that during its conflict with India, Pakistan used weapons provided by China. Some drones were from Turkey, but the missiles used were mostly Chinese, the SP leader said.

Yadav said Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his friend and in the same statement, he expressed his love for Pakistan.

"This axis of Pakistan, China and America is a real threat to our country," Yadav said.

Hours after speaking to PM Modi on the phone, Trump told reporters last month, "Well, I stopped the war... I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India." Yadav further reiterated Congress leader P Chidambaram's claim that India was fighting not just Pakistan but also China.

"But you (government) would not take the name of China. Do not take name but remain prepared. If this war continues for 15 days, then think how many weapons, missiles, and ammunition do we have. How long can we sustain a fight? When no country is supporting us, then we will have to become self-reliant. Whatever steps you take, the entire country will stand with you," Yadav said.

He said the opposition supported Operation Sindoor and when the all-party delegations were sent abroad, there was no difference of opinion. However, speeches from the treasury benches sometimes give the impression that only they supported the operation.

"Do not send out this message to the public," Yadav said. This message should not go out to other countries as well that the Indian Parliament is divided, he said.

"Sometimes your senior leader says that they (opposition) demoralise the Army. Do not plant seeds of doubt in the minds of the Army. This is extremely dangerous," the SP leader added.

Alleging that India reached a ceasefire with Pakistan due to pressure from the US, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said Modi should state clearly if Trump is lying.

Indira Gandhi was a prime minister who stood against America, Gohil said.

"When America wanted to send the Seventh Fleet, she said, 'Send it... my citizens and Army will decide what to do with Pakistan'. Did not bow. Today, however, we have a situation where the American president says one thing, and our prime minister says something else. At least come and say that he is lying. Don't be afraid. We are with you," he said.

India has maintained that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict and that no third party was involved.

PM Modi on Tuesday affirmed in the Lok Sabha that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha member Mahua Maji, BJP member Brij Lal, BJD member Sulata Deo, TMC (M) member G K Vasan and nominated member Ujjwal Deorao Nikam also participated in the discussion.