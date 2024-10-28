Ayodhya: 17 bylanes connecting to Ram Ki Paidi sealed ahead of Deepotsav celebrations

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Keeping in view security concerns for the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, 17 bylanes connecting to Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of Saryu river have been sealed, police said on Monday.

The police have compiled lists of the residents in all colonies connected to Ram ki Paidi and Rampath, they said.

Access to Ram Ki Paidi has now been restricted to pass holders only for Deepotsav preparations. Only volunteers stationed at the ghats, officials associated with Deepotsav, and pass holders are allowed to enter the premises, they said.

Barricading has been set up in all the bylanes leading to Ram Ki Paidi.

Ayodhya Police Station Inspector Manoj Kumar Sharma said considering the security of Ram Ki Paidi, one sub-inspector and four constables have been deployed at each of the 17 bylanes.

Residents of these areas have been specially requested not to try to come out of these lanes on the day of the festival and not to go onto their rooftops. Security personnel will be present on all tall buildings in the area , he said.

A new world record will be set by lighting 28 lakh diyas on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali on October 30. Ghat in-charges and coordinators regularly guide the volunteers, who carefully arrange the diyas on the ghats after taking them out of cardboard boxes.

Each diya will be filled with mustard oil, with meticulous supervision during the process. The arrangement of diyas will be completed this evening, followed by counting on Tuesday, the officials said.

An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India.

This will be the eighth Deepotsava in Ayodhya in the Yogi Adityanath regime. PTI COR ABN NB