Ayodhya case litigant Iqbal Ansari showers rose petals during PM Modi's roadshow

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) As residents of Ayodhya lined the streets to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a chilly Saturday morning, among them was Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit.

"He (Modi) has come to our place. He is our guest and our Prime Minister," said Iqbal after he showered rose petals on Modi's cavalcade as it passed the Paanji Tola area during his roadshow in the temple town.

His father Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the land dispute case, died at the age of 95 in 2016, after which Iqbal started pursuing the case in court.

"I showered rose petals on Modi jee when his cavalcade from in front of my house. My family members were also present," Iqbal Ansari told PTI.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. PTI NAV RT RT