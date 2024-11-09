Ayodhya: Devotees start Chaudah Kosi Parikrama after taking holy bath in Saryu river

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) After taking a holy bath in Saryu river in Ayodhya --- the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram --- lakhs of devotees started the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama on Saturday evening amid tight security, officials said and added it will be completed by late Sunday evening.

Advertisment

The officials said that extensive security arrangements have been made for the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama.

The 'muhurat' to start the Parikrama was 6.32 pm on Saturday and it started at the scheduled time.

The devotees will perform the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama by walking on foot in the perimeter of about 50 kilometres of the temple city of Ayodhya which will be completed by late Sunday evening.

Advertisment

According to Hindu belief, in this Chaudah Kosi Parikrama, which is followed by the Panchkosi Parikrama, not only humans but 33 crore Hindu gods and goddesses also come to Ayodhya and perform the Parikrama.

Along with the devotees, a large number of sadhus from Prayag, Haridwar, Mathura, Kashi and other sacred places of Hindu devotion and various religious places are also doing Parikrama in Ayodhya.

The Chaudah Kosi Parikrama takes place every year in Ayodhya on Kartik Akshaya Navami. It is believed that the work done on Akshaya Navami never ends, so people perform religious rituals, worship, fasting and charity. This is the reason why lakhs of devotees from all over the country have reached Ayodhya for the Parikrama.

Advertisment

The Panch Kosi Parikrama will begin on Monday evening in which the devotees will walk around the 15 kilometre perimeter of the holy city.

Strict security arrangements have been made to ensure that the Parikrama is conducted peacefully.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Karan Nayyar said that along with civil police, the CRPF's Rapid Action Force has also been deployed for the security of Parikrama.

Advertisment

The SSP said that CCTV cameras have been installed at about 200 places to keep a close watch on all activities in the Parikrama area.

He also said that the entire Parikrama area has been divided into five zones and 12 sectors, which will be monitored by officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police and senior officers of the level of additional superintendent of police have been deployed for the two main security zones.

Nayyar said that along with the Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Police Force, pickets of paramilitary forces and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of UP Police are securing the entire Parikrama area.

Advertisment

He said that bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage teams, including intelligence personnel, have also been deployed at various points. PTI COR NAV AS AS