Ayodhya gangrape survivor admitted in Lucknow's Queen Mary Hospital

Ayodhya (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) The 12-year-old Ayodhya gangrape survivor was admitted in Lucknow's Queen Mary Hospital after being referred to the King George's Medical University for better treatment, an official said on Monday.

She was referred to King George's Medical University as the women's hospital in Ayodhya did not have the facility to provide adequate treatment, the district's Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Jain said.

"The girl has been admitted to the Queen Mary Hospital in Lucknow," Jain said and added that a team of doctors accompanied her during her transit.

King George's Medical University spokesperson Sudhir Singh told PTI, "The girl has been admitted in the Queen Mary Hospital. A team of doctors under Sujata Deo is monitoring her." The Queen Mary Hospital is the obstetrics and gynaecology department of King George's Medical University.

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that the prime accused in the gangrape case, Moid Khan, was a member of the Samajwadi Party and part of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's team.

Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in the district's Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's gangrape.

Moid Khan and Raju Khan raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical checkup, they said.

"This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and is a member of the Ayodhya (Faizabad) MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him," Adityanath said in the assembly on August 1.

The chief minister also met the girl's family last week.

The Ayodhya district administration demolished Khan's "illegal" bakery on August 3.

The shifting of the 12-year-old rape survivor took place a day after a three-member BJP delegation met her and her family members and urged the state government to raise the compensation amount from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh.

Rajya Sabha MP Sangeeta Balwant Bind, who was part of the delegation, said her "blood boiled" when she heard the girl's ordeal and alleged that the accused had committed similar crimes earlier as well.

The team held a "detailed discussion" with the girl's family members and gathered information about the alleged incident.

The delegation also included Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad and Narendra Kashyap, Uttar Pradesh's minister of state (independent charge) for backward-class welfare.

Nishad told PTI on Sunday, "The girl is in a critical condition and doctors are giving her the best treatment." Asked whether he suggested that the girl be shifted to a better facility in Lucknow or Delhi, Nishad had said, "We have told them (doctors) that if you feel that it (treatment) is beyond your control, then the girl should be shifted to a higher centre without any delay." PTI NAV/COR SZM