Ayodhya gears up for Ram Lalla consecration anniversary, commoners invited to attend

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya this weekend.

Scheduled from January 11 to 13, the celebrations aim to include commoners, who were unable to attend the historic ceremony last year, alongside around 110 invited VIPs, according to the temple trust.

A German hangar tent has been installed at the Angad Teela site, capable of hosting up to 5,000 people. Common people will have the opportunity to witness the grand event, which include classical cultural performances, rituals, and daily Ram Katha discourses at the pavilion and Yagnashala.

"The trust has decided to invite common people who could not attend the initial consecration ceremony last year. They will be allowed to join all three days of events at Angad Teela," said Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The trust said that invitation letters have been distributed to guests, including the 110 VIPs, many of whom missed the original pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024. "Those unable to attend last year will be included in this anniversary celebration," Rai added.

The daily schedule features Ram Katha sessions starting at 2 pm, followed by discourses on the Ramcharitmanas (manas pravachan) and cultural performances. Prasad distribution is planned for each morning, ensuring that attendees enjoy a devotional and spiritual experience.

Decorations at the Yagna site and preparations for the festival are nearing completion, according to the temple trust's media office.

The pavilion and Yagnashala will serve as key venues for these festivities, providing a rare opportunity for the public to be part of the ongoing celebrations.

Earlier on January 5, a government press note stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the Ram Lalla 'abhishek' at the temple here on January 11.

Champat Rai earlier said that January 11 marks the one year of the establishment of the newly-built temple at Ayodhya Dham.

The Trust has already extended invitations to saints and devotees from across the country, with Rai urging residents and pilgrims to participate in the celebrations, making at least a one-day visit during the three-day festival and experience the spiritual atmosphere of Ayodhya.

The Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, 2024, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lakhs of people watched the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.