Ayodhya has transformed under PM Modi's leadership in last decade: Adityanath

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said here that the situation in Ayodhya has transformed in the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the temple town had earlier turned into a "hotbed of unrest and conflict" by people, driven by their personal interests and religious fanaticism.

Adityanath was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who hoisted a flag at the Annapurna temple in the Ram Mandir complex and joined prayers on the occasion of the second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha.

The chief minister lauded Singh for his active role in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and said the consecration of Ram Lalla at the temple after nearly 500 years was a moment of pride and emotional fulfilment for the entire nation.

Addressing a religious gathering in Ayodhya, Adityanath said Singh, who was closely associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement while holding various responsibilities in the state government and organisation, appeared visibly emotional during the flag hoisting ceremony at the Annapurna temple on the occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi.

The chief minister recalled that Ayodhya witnessed several phases of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement after Independence and alleged that due to appeasement politics and religious fanaticism, the holy city was once turned into a centre of unrest and conflict. He said the situation changed decisively over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Ayodhya's very name suggests that no war has ever taken place there as no enemy could ever stand against its valour, might and glory," said Adityanath, adding, "However, some people, driven by their personal interests, religious fanaticism and the despicable politics of appeasement, turned Ayodhya into a hotbed of unrest and conflict," he added.

"Yet, it is this same Ayodhya that, under the successful leadership of the country's esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 11 years, has witnessed three significant events that can never be forgotten," he said.

Adityanath highlighted three landmark events, beginning with August 5, 2020, when Modi became the first prime minister to visit Ayodhya and perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple, ending what he described as centuries of humiliation.

He said this was followed by the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, led by the prime minister. The third landmark event marked the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the temple's main spire on November 25 this year.

He said the flag hoisting sent a strong message to the world that the Sanatan Dharma stood above all and would continue to guide the nation's spiritual consciousness.

Recalling past terror threats to Ayodhya, the chief minister said the city was now secure due to strong policing and divine grace. He referred to the foiling of a terror attack in 2005 and praised security forces for safeguarding the holy town.

Adityanath said Ayodhya had undergone a remarkable transformation, with over 45 crore devotees visiting the city in the past five years. He contrasted the current situation with earlier years, when basic amenities such as electricity, water, sanitation, roads and security were lacking and religious expressions often led to arrests.

He said Ayodhya had now emerged as India's first solar city and was equipped with modern infrastructure, including an international airport, improved connectivity and enhanced civic facilities.

Calling for collective responsibility, the chief minister said efforts must continue to preserve the divinity and grandeur of Ayodhya for generations to come. He linked this vision to the goal of a developed India as the country approaches 100 years of Independence, urging people to move forward while protecting cultural heritage.

Adityanath concluded by extending greetings for the coming year and wished peace, prosperity and well-being for all. PTI CDN KSS KSS