Ayodhya hotel staffer held for filming bathing woman, many videos found on phone

Ayodhya, Apr 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old hotel employee was arrested on Friday morning in Ayodhya for allegedly filming a woman while she was bathing in a guest house near the Ram temple, police said.

Upon examining his mobile phone, the police discovered several objectionable videos of other female guests in similar situations, according to officials.

The accused, identified as Saurabh Tiwari, a resident of Bahraich district, was caught by fellow hotel guests at Raja Guest House, located barely 50 metres from Gate No. 3 of the Ram temple.

The incident occurred around 6 am, when a female devotee from Varanasi noticed a shadow and spotted someone filming her from above through the tin shed roof while she was bathing.

"She panicked, shouted for help and rushed out of the bathroom," a police official said. Other male guests staying at the hotel heard her cries, rushed to the scene and managed to catch the accused. He was then handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi police.

Upon inspection of the accused's phone, the police said they were shocked to find "several videos" of women in similar situations.

According to the complainant, she had arrived from Varanasi along with four others on Thursday to visit the Ram temple and had taken two rooms at the guest house for the night.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) Ashutosh Tiwari confirmed the arrest.

"This is a very serious matter. The accused was taken into custody as soon as the information was received. A case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway," he said, adding that the hotel premises are also being closely examined.

In a parallel development, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has sealed the guest house, citing illegal construction.

ADA Secretary Satyendra Singh said, "The Raja Guest House was constructed without any approval from the authority and has, therefore, been sealed." The police said they are continuing to investigate whether more such incidents occurred at the same establishment and if the videos were shared or distributed further. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS