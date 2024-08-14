Ayodhya: Lights installed on Ram Path and Bhakti Path stolen, Akhilesh slams UP govt

Ayodhya, Aug 14 (PTI) Around 3,800 bamboo and 36 projector lights worth over Rs 50 lakh installed on Bhakti Path and Ram Path, located in a high-security area in Ayodhya, were allegedly stolen, police here said on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led state government over law and order in the holy town.

An FIR was lodged at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station on August 9 on the complaint of Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles, which set up the lights under a contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority, police said.

"As many as 6,400 bamboo lights were installed on Rampath and 96 projector lights on Bhakti Path. Till March 19, all the lights were there but after an inspection on May 9, it was found that some lights were missing.

"Till now around 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights have been stolen by some unknown thieves," Shekhar Sharma, a representative of the firm, said in the complaint.

According to the FIR, the firm became aware of the theft in May but filed the complaint only on August 9.

Ayodhya was refurbished under a major project ahead of the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony this year.

Akhilesh Yadav took to social media to slam the government over the brazen theft.

"Thieves have disrupted the law and order situation in UP-Ayodhya. That is why the public was already saying that the pole is standing without electricity. BJP government means 'Andher Nagari', darkness everywhere.

"Today's Ayodhya says it does not want BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister posted on X in Hindi. PTI COR ABN KIS VN VN