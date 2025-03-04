Ayodhya 'meeting ground' of Sanatan Dharma, Sikhism: Union Minister Puri

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid obeisance at the Ram Temple and a historic gurudwara in Ayodhya and described the holy town as a "meeting ground" of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism.

In a series of posts on X, the petroleum minister shared pictures of his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, in which he detailed the significance of the temple town.

"Ayodhyadham, the sacred meeting ground of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism. The holy land blessed by Prabhu Shri Ram and three Sikh Guru Sahibs - the holy Udaasi of the founder of Sikh faith Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj in 1510-11 AD, 9th Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in 1668 and our Dasham Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1672 who had founded the Khalsa Panth," he said.

"I had the good fortune to pay obeisance and seek blessings at the historic Gurdwara Sahibs by the serene Saryu river in Brahmakund, Ayodhyadham," he said.

The gurdwaras in the holy dham reflect the confluence of faiths, the strong ties between Sikhism and Hinduism dating back to medieval times, and how the two have stood by each other to battle the invaders, Puri said.

In 1697, when the invading Mughal army under Aurangazeb attacked the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Guru Gobind Singh sent a battalion of 400 Nihang Sikhs to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the Aghoris in a fierce battle, Puri said.

Such was the importance of Guru Nanak Dev's Udaasi that during the long legal battle which ultimately led to the construction of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, one of the judges said, "The visit of Guru Nanak Devji in 1510-11 A.D. to have a darshan of Lord Ram's birthplace does support the faith and belief of the Hindus", Puri said.

In another post, Puri said, "I was divinely blessed to feel the sacred water of the well from which water was drawn for the holy bath of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Maharaj also sprinkled this holy water to bless the devotees." "The central domed room, octagonal in shape and with a marble floor, is called Singhasan Sthan Guru Gobind Singh Ji. It encloses the former platform on which are placed the sacred relics: a pair of sandals once worn by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, along with a steel arrow, a dagger, a spear and a chakar," he said.

"There is also a hand-written copy of the Holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib dated 1838 Bikrami (1781 AD) and other holy scriptures," Puri added.