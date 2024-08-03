Ayodhya minor gangrape: A tyrant has no caste, no party should support him, says Sanjay Nishad

Ayodhya (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A tyrant does not have any caste and no party should take his side, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad said on Saturday after meeting a minor gang rape victim and her family here who was allegedly gang-raped by an SP member.

Speaking to mediapersons on the matter, Sanjay Nishad got emotional.

"I will appeal to all parties that a tyrant doesn't have any caste, don't take his side. I will go to Samajwadi Party office and protest against such a tyrant," he said while breaking into tears.

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that Moid Khan, the prime accused in the gangrape case of the 12-year-old girl, is a member of Samajwadi Party (SP) and part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

In an apparent attack on MP Awadhesh Prasad, Sanjay Nishad, cabinet minister in the state, said the SP should oust him from the party.

"This MP has advocated for him (Moid Khan), stopped from an FIR being lodged," he alleged while wiping his tears.

Sanjay Nishad met the victim and her family members at the district women hostel in the afternoon.

"I request the society to rise against such people and help me in getting justice for the victim," he added.

Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal ) party is an alliance partner of BJP in the state.

The Ayodhya police on July 30 arrested Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Purakalandar police station area of the district, and his employee Raju Khan in the case of gang rape of the 12-year-old girl.

The police said that Moid and Raju Khan raped the minor two months ago and also recorded the act.

The incident came to light when a recent medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant. After it was claimed that Khan is a member of the SP, the case has taken a political turn.

Adityanath mentioned this incident in the assembly on Thursday and targeted the SP.

"This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from SP and is a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. SP has not taken any action against him,'' he said.

After meeting the mother of the victim girl on Friday, the chief minister directed the officials to make special arrangements for the health and safety of the girl.

The Ayodhya district administration demolished the bakery of Khan on Saturday. PTI CDN RPA