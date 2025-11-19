Ayodhya poised to be global hub with solar push, sustainable planning: UP government

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony to mark the completion of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya on November 25, the city is undergoing “accelerated development, with a special focus on sustainability, modern infrastructure, and enhanced security”, an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

Solar power and other renewable energy sources are being widely adopted to make Ayodhya an eco-friendly urban model, it said, adding that the city’s ancient identity as the “Sun City” is being revived, blending religious heritage with modern technology, green energy, and sustainable urban planning.

“Today, Ayodhya ranks first among Uttar Pradesh’s 17 smart cities, and under the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, it is steadily transitioning into a fully solar-powered city,” the statement said.

“It has been declared a 'Model Solar City' under the Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy–2022. A 40 MW solar plant set up in two villages by NTPC Green Energy Limited on 165 hectares of land along the Saryu river is meeting nearly 25–30 per cent of the city’s 198 MW power demand,” it noted.

According to officials, initiatives such as the Museum of the Temple, Greenfield Township, Solar Energy City, Digital Virtual Darshan, Vedic Forest, and other climate-resilient projects have laid a foundation for positioning Ayodhya as a “global hub of religious tourism, health security, and environmental leadership”.

They added that strengthening security is also a top priority, with 1,200 CCTV cameras being installed across the city to ensure round-the-clock surveillance.

“Guided by the chief minister’s directives, this high-tech township, spanning 550 acres under the ‘Navya Ayodhya’ scheme, is one of the most advanced projects in the state. A budget of Rs 218 crore is being invested in world-class infrastructure, including underground drainage systems and electricity ducts,” the official statement said. Under the Green Fund, 15,000 trees will be planted at 75 locations using the Miyawaki method, officials said.

The method is a Japanese technique for creating dense, fast-growing native forests in small urban spaces.

"In partnership with Tata Power, Reliance, and the Adani Group, EV charging stations are being installed at 13 public sites, 10 of which are already operational, with the remaining stations set to launch soon," they added. PTI ABN PRK