Ayodhya police conducts searches in hotels after busting prostitution racket

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Ayodhya police has conducted searches in about 20 hotels in Ayodhya following the revelation of a prostitution racket in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The searches were conducted late Wednesday night, in which the police inspected hotels and guesthouses in the Ayodhya town. However, no illegal activities were found during this operation, they said.

The police instructed the hotel owners not to let rooms to any guests without proper IDs, and if anything suspicious is found, the hotel management must immediately inform them.

Last week, the police raided a guesthouse in Ayodhya and busted a sex racket. Fourteen people, including 11 women allegedly involved in the racket, were arrested. Keeping in view the ongoing Navratri festival, police have beefed up security in the twin towns of Faizabad and Ayodhya, officials said.

Different teams across the city have been instructed to continuously inspect hotels, guesthouses, and homestays.

Strict action will be taken against those involved if any anti-social activities are reported from any area, said Gaurav Grover, Senior Superintendent of Police, adding that the campaign will continue in the future.