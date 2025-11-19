Ayodhya: Preparations in full swing for Nov 25 flag-hoisting at Ram temple

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said preparations for the November 25 flag-hoisting ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in full swing, with a focus on ensuring smooth movement of devotees and participants.

Mishra said steps are being taken to ensure that the 'Ram Baraat' procession and related events face no inconvenience.

The Ramlalla sanctum, he said, would remain open for more than 16 hours on November 26 to allow hassle-free darshan for large numbers of devotees.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that all employees undergo two days of training to ensure orderly conduct and courteous behaviour towards pilgrims.

Sharing details of the preparations, Mishra said both manual and mechanical systems for placing the flag atop the main temple spire have been reinforced. Flags at the seven temples in the complex would be triangular, carry only the Om symbol, and remain smaller than the main temple flag.

He said two trial runs of the flag-hoisting had already been completed. The flags on all temple spires would remain permanent and would be lowered only once or twice a year for replacement.

Mishra added that prominent individuals who could not be accommodated during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony would now be invited.