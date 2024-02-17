Ayodhya Ram Mandir officials seek queue management lessons from TTD

Tirupati, Feb 17 (PTI) A team of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams led by the executive officer A V Dharma Reddy on Saturday showcased queue management solutions to the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The TTD team went to Ayodhya at the invitation of the Ram Mandir trust to demonstrate how to manage multitudes of pilgrims who throng the temple on a daily basis.

Reddy and other TTD officials informed the representatives of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust on regularising devotee traffic, queue line management systems and others.

"The team led by TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy in a high-level meeting on Saturday evening gave awareness to the representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust in Ayodhya about the regulation of devotees' influx and the management of queue lines," said the temple body in a press release.

The TTD team reached Ayodhya on Saturday and was asked about the kind of arrangements that should be made to offer a satisfactory pilgrimage to devotees coming to the temple of Sri Bala Ram.

TTD engineering officials made a slew of suggestions regarding queue line management.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which has decades of experience in successfully managing thousands of visitors everyday. PTI STH SS