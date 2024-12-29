Ayodhya Ram temple construction committee chief holds review meeting on ongoing works

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Chairman of the construction committee of the Ram temple here Nripendra Mishra on Saturday reviewed the construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Mishra also held a meeting with office bearers of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, along with L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited functionaries.

According to sources in the temple Trust, expected deadlines have been fixed for the pending work, along with the dates for various construction work to be finished.

Mishra said that a pond, named "Pushkarini", is being built in the temple complex.

He added that by June next year, the construction of the six temples of Hindu saints, the pond and the one-kilometre-long 'Parkota', which connects the corridors of the temples, will be completed.

The idols of the Hindu saints are under construction in Jaipur and an inspection will be conducted in the last week of January, Mishra added.

In a statement, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Media Centre Ayodhya Dham said the proposed entry gates on all four directions of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be named after prominent Acharyas but these names are yet to be finalised.

Apart from this, the deadline to complete the work on the roads inside the temple complex, including the 'Padavesh' (shoes and slippers) place and 'Haritika Vithi' (space filled with greenery) has been set for March, it added.

Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra who was present in the meeting, said the deadline for completion of many works has been set in March in view of Ramnavami. PTI COR NAV IJT