Ayodhya Ram temple construction work likely to generate Rs 400 cr GST: Champat Rai

Indore, Sep 10 (PTI) Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has said the ongoing construction work connected to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is estimated to generate Goods and Services Tax (GST) of nearly Rs 400 crore.

However, the actual tax collection figure will be known only after the completion of the construction work, Rai said at a public felicitation function in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday.

"My estimate is that the government will get around Rs 400 crore as GST from the Ram temple construction work. A total of 18 temples will be built in the complex being developed on 70 acres. It will include temples of Maharishi Valmiki, Shabri and Tulsidas. We will pay 100 per cent tax. Not a rupee in tax will be reduced," he said.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is being constructed with the cooperation of society and arrangements are such that no one will face problems even if two lakh devotees arrive, said Rai, who is also international vice president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

"I don't know how many people, their families and relatives suffered during the movement to build a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. This yagya (movement) is no less than the 1,000-year-old fight for independence. It (agitation) was held for the public welfare," he said.

Rai visited Bakawa village in MP's Khargone district on Sunday to finalise the 'Shivling' for the construction of a Shiva temple at the complex in Ayodhya.

"I had gone there on the suggestion of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer," he said.

Situated on the banks of the Narmada river, Bakawa is famous for the construction of beautiful Shivlings, which are installed in temples across the world.