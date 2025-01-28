Ayodhya Ram temple witnesses surge of devotees on R-Day

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Ayodhya witnessed a huge surge of devotees on the Republic Day with more than 25 lakh people visiting the Ram temple, according to a statement.

According to the statement, the devotees are visiting the Ram Lalla temple and the Hanumangarhi temple.

With the Maha Kumbh going on in Prayagraj, the state government had anticipated the possibility of a large number of devotees reaching Ayodhya.

The Janmabhoomi Path, leading to Ram Mandir, and the Bhakti Path and Dharam Path, leading to Hanumangarhi, are witnessing a huge influx of devotees.

Municipal commissioner Santosh Sharma said all arrangements have been made for the visitors.

In view of the crowd, additional police force has been deployed at the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi. Women police personnel have also been deployed.

Police in plain clothes are keeping an eye on suspects.